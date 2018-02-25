Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR favourite Clint Hill believes the current crop of Rangers stars should be performing better than they have this season.

Ian Holloway's side find themselves in 16th place in the Championship after losing 5-2 to Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday and the manager claimed that was the worst he had seen his side perform.

That was the 15th loss of the season so far for the Rs, who look safe from relegation but have very little else to play for, and former captain Hill thinks the squad should be performing a lot better with the players at their disposal.

Taking to Twitter, Hill said:

And after game, Holloway blamed the poor performance from his side at his own feet, saying: "It's just so far away from what we've been doing, and doing it. Can I explain it? I can't right now and I am not going to make excuses.

"Who's fault is it? Mine. That's it, and I am going to hate every minute until I can get them back out on the training ground to practice it again.

"I have now got some wonderful evidence of why we didn't do it. That's what we do here, particularly at our ground. You get tight to people, and you force them square or backwards.

"Unfortunately it was almost unrecognisable."

