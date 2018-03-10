Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Fulham striker Bobby Zamora has backed Fulham keeping hold of Ryan Sessegnon next season - if they get promoted to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has been linked to some of the biggest names in football such as Liverpool, Manchester United and City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Scoring 14 goals and setting the Championship alight at such a tender age will bring those links, but Sessegnon is happy at his boyhood club and hopes to be playing Premier League football with them next season.

And Zamora is backing Fulham to wave off interest from those clubs, but only if they get promoted to the top flight.

He said: “He's a real talent, 17 years of age, the big challenge is can they keep hold of him like last year?

“He possibly should’ve gone last year, let alone this year, so that’s the big challenge.

“Yeah, if they get promoted I think he’ll stay about but money talks and the end of the day and what he’s been doing for the past two years, people will pay a lot of money for that.”

However, Zamora does think that playing under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino would help his development, even if Sessegnon wasn't to play as regularly as he does now at Fulham.

He added: “I think it would help his development but saying that, if you’re under the likes of Jose Mourinho or Pochettino, whoever it may be, then you’ll certainly learn from those guys too.

“There’s two sides to it, he may not play every week but there's certainly benefit to being around those players.”

