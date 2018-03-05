Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard Stearman returns to Fulham with Sheffield United tomorrow evening, and the former Cottager is backing the side to be at the top end of the Championship.

He spent last season on loan at Wolves before leaving the Cottage for Yorkshire having fallen out of favour under Slavisa Jokanovic.

He seems to have found his place at Sheffield United, however, and returns to Fulham tomorrow with confidence they can beat the side, but expects they'll be right up there.

He told Sheffield United's official website : "Fulham are flying really high and are obviously doing really well. I expect them to be right up and about it come the end of the season.

"It's going to be a very tough game for us, but one where we have to be confident we can pull off a positive result.

"They've got the financial clout, they had a very good base to begin with but they've managed to add quality players to the ranks this season.

"Look at Reading, being in the play-offs the previous season can cause a hangover, but Fulham have regrouped and performed really well this season, excellently of late."

As with everyone, Stearman has been talking about wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon ahead of the game, and recalled the youngster's first forays in the first team.

He added: "Sessegnon actually made the squad a few times when I was there, I think we had to drag him out of school to be honest.

"He was a talent then, but he's come on leaps and bounds since and he's obviously someone we're going to have to stop on Tuesday.

"Ryan's versatile and can play anywhere down that left-hand side. He came through as a left-back, but he is enjoying himself higher up the pitch at the moment and scoring a lot of goals.

"But they have a lot of quality players you can name, we know it will be a real test and a tough game."

