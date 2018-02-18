The video will start in 8 Cancel

Clinton Morrison has heaped the praise on Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon after he helped the Cottagers to a crucial victory over Aston Villa.

The highly-rated youngster scored Fulham's first in a 2-0 win, and speaking on Football on 5, Morrison described him as 'a revelation'.

“It seems that every time I’m on the show I end up talking about him, but he’s been brilliant.

"For only 17 years of age, he’s so mature, he’s such a good footballer and he’s getting rave reviews. He’s been fantastic for Fulham so far.

“He was a revelation."

Colin Murray then asked about the possibility of Sessegnon receiving a call to the England national team, but Morrison said the 17-year-old just needs to focus on enjoying his football.

He said: "You’ve got to let the kid develop and enjoy his football at Fulham.

"He’s working under a very good manager and his time will come. You have to slowly bring him through the age groups and into the under-21s, but he will be an England international, that’s for sure."

