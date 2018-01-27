Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say in his post match press conference after his side beat Barnsley 3-1.

Nervous you wouldn't get the win?

"Nervous? we are always nervous, this is part of football."

Did red card have any impact?

"Definitely, it can be more important moment of the game.

"We started the game nervously, we didn't find enough pace on the ball and they press us strong.

"They score one goal and it's probably a foul, it isn't important but they insist and try one, two, three times to core the goal and we didn't adapt ourselves or find best way to play football.

"After we try to play behind them and try play more direct, definitely this second yellow was important moment for my team.

"With this, second part of the game we played patient, moved the ball and fortunately we scored the goal early and expect we try move the bench and find a solution.

"Fortunately we scored two more goals."

Was goal a foul?

"It's less important now, we won the game, it's our fourth in a row and we think about win the game and this is what we can think about.

"In the rules, some books say when you touch the player or keeper in the six yard box this is a foul, at the end we have situation where Bettinelli cannot move, if it's a foul or not is less important for this moment.

"it can be a mistake or not, but it's not more important during the game."

Still got hopes of automatic?

"No, we are thinking of next game and to try win, if we are successful we will think of next game afterwards and step by step we are in good momentum.

"We can be satisfied but we haven't won anything at the moment and must be focused on our work and try make it our job step by step."

Been a great run of form

"Not important, we arrive in the top six last season in last few games.

"Nobody guaranteed us nothing and we can keep going and be focused, work hard and push well in training and try win the game.

"If we are in top six at end of the season, that can be a good success."

More in?

"I don't know."

Targett's debut?

"It was great, he has a very good left foot and when we try be more aggressive we put him on the pitch.

"This player only has three of four training with us, he needs time to adapt, he's a player with Premier League experience and he made great job for us today and I expect he can be better."

Cairney didn't travel?

"I spoke with him yesterday, he's unhappy with this situation he has with the knee, I try force him but he wasn't available to work with us so I didn't bring him today.

"I had plan to bring him on bench but I expect he will be available for next game."

