Slavisa Jokanovic was satisfied with his side's 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside - here's everything he said in his post match presser.

Pleased with result?

“We must be satisfied, it’s a great win for us at the end in the injury time they miss one great chance and we score the goal and this kind of victory, fighting for important targets, you must win some kind of the games like today, in this stadium and this victory is 100% accurate for winning confidence and to be ready for the challenge what is ahead of us.

Always feel like you would win the game?

Yeah why not, especially the last 20 minutes we started to dominate the game with more confidence.

We move the ball and have half chances and we didn’t plan the game to win in this moment but its part of the game.

They missed the chance, we scored the goal and its part of the competition and we must be satisfied with the result.

What was said between you and Pulis at the end?

I check both situations after the game, in our box exists some kind of challenge between Kalas and one Boro player.

Its true they push each other, the Boro player put his hand on the neck of Kalas and the referee was in a perfect position to make a decision.

In opposite box, its clearly contact between Ollie and one Boro player.

The referee is in perfect position to take a decision and point to the penalty spot

We must be satisfied with both decisions.

Assessment on what this result can do for the season?

It’s positive, this is only three points and it’s probably going to give us one positive push for next challenge.

We won the game, we could've lost, at the end it's an important point and very important where we fight for some important targets in this kind of the game.

I expect I have positive week in front of us for working hard and for being ready for next step.

