A last minute Neal Maupay goal meant that Fulham had to settle for a point after Aleksandar Mitrovic had opened the scoring at Craven Cottage.

Here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game.

How heartbreaking is it to concede so late in the game?

"In the second half we push everything on the pitch, we try play better and dominate the game.

"We scored the goal, we must be disappointed after cocneding this late goal, we probably miss a little bit of experience to kill the game and they score in this complicated moment for us.

"We didn't have any time for any reaction, but this kind of the situation happens in the Championship, we are not satisfied or happy.

"Many times we scored in last minute or extra time, today after four cleans sheets we concede a second before the end of the game.

"We need to be brave, confident and push forward and be ready for next step."

Mood like in dressing room?

"Behind of us is one fantastic run, we showed the confidence and great level.

"Normally we are disappointed about conceding a goal in this moment what we are considering, but tomorrow it will be okay, we will rest and be ready for next challenge."

Sessegnon, PFA Young Player of the Year, how good can he be?

"It's fantastic, he is top class, other players who are nominated are top class too and he must be personally satisfied and proud.

"We will see if he will win the award."

Deserves to be named alongside those players?

"Sessegnon will be in this position for the next seven years if he doesn't win this time.

"Compare that with these players isn't so easy, but being nominated with these players, must make him proud.

"I remember he was nominated for some awards last season and he didn't win and win this year.

"I don't know who will win but he will have seven years more at least for this award."

How frustrating was it after bringing off Kebano to hold the lead?

"I need players to be reasy to die on the pitch, I need more effort, intepret the sitiatuon and be enough experienced to intepret the situatuon and be ready for finding the way to kill the game.

"My job is to make a decision, I made a decision to try help the team and that's it.

"I cannot explain in different way."

How much will experience from last season give you an edge?

"Now we are thinking about last season, thinking about Watford and different steps - actually it's not necessary right now.

"For us, we are different team and at the end we learn some things from the past but I am not thinking so much about these things.

"Great challenge is in front of us, this season we will have one or two chances in front of us for fighting to be promoted, we will push for the first chance and if we need to be ready for it we will be ready for next chance too."

Did they know the Cardiff score?

"They knew, they finish the game before we start the warm-up."

Smith felt they were denied a goal and a penalty, do you see those?

"I didn't have a chance to observe but really I am not thinking so much about this.

"I cannot tell you."

Worried about slowness of your team in first half?

"No I am not depressed man, I am positive man, I am really happy at how my team pushed second half.

"We created problems, Brentford played really good football too, they are four points from play-offs, it's normal they will push hard for one of the less chances they will be in position for play-off.

"Really I am not worried, I am thinking in different way, I don't have time for crying or complaining, I only have time to support my team and to make it through recovery and push hard to prepare for next game ahead of us."

Frustrated failed to kill match?

"When you arrive 20 seconds before the end you concede a goal, you trust you're going in right way.

"At the end, I try support my team with different movements from the bench and try find a way to kill the game and be more confident.

"They didn't make any opportunities last ten minutes, they surprise us and score this goal."

