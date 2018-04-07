Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single Aleksandar Mitrovic goal was enough for Fulham to make it 19 games unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Here's everything the head coach had to say after the victory.

How important was that win today?

"It's very important, it's crucial moment in the Championship with five games ahead of us.

"We try put teams under pressure and it's important not to give up and keep going forward and be ready for next step."

Only two points now

"It's two points plus one game they must play.

"Everything is in Cardiff's control, we are completely relaxed and I have never been with Fulham in second and this is a bonus for us.

"We make our job and they must feel pressure because we cannot lose anything, we are where we are.

"We must be relaxed and try rest and prepare for the next step against Reading."

(Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Another Mitrovic goal

"He did his job, created many chances, we shoot 20 times.

"For another side, our defensive side is working very well and we are controlling and we didn't give them so many chances to score the goal.

"In the end of the game they have one situation which was dangerous for us.

"This is our third clean sheet in a row, this is new for my team, we are in good moment and trust each other and this is good news for us."

How strong is belief you can catch Cardiff?

"I am not thinking about catching them, I am thinking about Reading.

"We cannot catch them, they can give us something and if they do we are going to try do our job.

"Without any collaboration from the Cardiff side, it's impossible for us and what I try to explain, I never tested my team in the position of second in the Championship.

"We are going to try it, first 40 laps we are so far off this position, now we are closer but it doesn't depend on us.

"Without them pushing us, it's impossible and they must feel some pressure from our side."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.