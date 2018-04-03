Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic goals gave Fulham a 2-0 victory over Leeds to make it 18 games unbeaten - here's what Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game.

Another good night for Fulham

"Yes, it's a good result.

"They start very well and put us under stress and we miss some chances and we were a little bit lucky to score the first goal.

"At the end the second half they start press us a little bit more stronger and start to find some gaps between the lines and connect better.

"They showed the quality and created the problem, to be honest Fredericks stop them really well and at the end Marcus Bettinelli made great save and we showed the quality in our defensive transitions to score the second goal.

"We find the situation to be more confident and quiet for finish the game.

"We are an offensive team, we create many chances, because we finish the game with another clean sheet and it's really important for us and we show we can be solid and we can survive difficult moments because we're in the last part of the game we start to be a little but without energy with the ball.

"We made the great work."

Not often see a goal like the first

"We hit the post, Mitrovic miss one good chance, at the end when we're in the box many times and create many chances you can be lucky and score this kind of goal.

"We score some fantastic goals from 30-yards."

Make of Mitrovic's performances so far?

"Mitrovic is good player, he's made a great job for us, I repeat many times, he's an important signing for us, he scored another goal and worked in the offensive and defensive set pieces.

"He can hold the ball, he made important things and at the end what is important is we start our striker and he scores the goals.

"He made his job and I expect he will go in similar level to push hard like he is right now."

What does Kevin McDonald add to your side?

"McDonald made some great work for the team, he try find some balance, at the end it's not an easy job for him because he must cover big space.

"He must be always in high level because his job isn't an easy job, it's not player that supporters detect as really important in first moment but for Fulham, in all the season, can recognise his value.

"His work, after 40 games he lost one or two or three and normally you ask about players that score goals and Sessegnon or Cairney, no one asks about him but he's an important player for us and made a great job."

Can you catch Cardiff?

"It depends on them.

"We can do it, is try prepare ourselves and be ready for the next game.

"Saturday afternoon I expect us to be concentrated and focused and showing enough ambition and desire to fight for three points.

"Everything is in the hands of Cardiff, they must lose something to give us an option to catch them.

"They have five points, it's a big difference between us. Now they have hard game but I believe they are going to win, They won the away game and now they are home against Wolves - this is easy job for them.

"We are going to try and make our job and at the end this is a race and we are going to try chasing them but it depends on them. We are going to try and make our job."

Worried about pushing players too hard with play-offs in mind?

"Listen I try and make my job but I don't know how I will start now to prepare this game for the second week of May or for the final the 26th May.

"What we must do and is best preparation for us, for our head is to try and push hard and try and win the next game and that's it.

"It's not a question about chasing, it's about Sheffield Wednesday and we will try and win this game. At the end this is not a chase, they need to make mistakes to give us an opportunity to catch them. If not it's impossible."

Pleased with team's performances?

"My job is not to be satisfied, my job is to push my players to work harder. This game against Leeds is behind us and part of the history.

"If I am happy or if I am unhappy it is not so important.

"At the end all of the Championship teams are fighting for big targets and we didn't catch anything at the moment. Still we are in the season where we can be successful. We are going to try until the end of the season.

"If I am satisfied or not satisfied is not important but I am proud of my team. I am proud of how they push and try to win the games.

"I am proud because they did not give up in any moment but satisfied, this at the end of different days we are more or less satisfied."

This time next week will we know if you can catch Cardiff?

"I don't know, I cannot answer. First of all we will try and make our job and we must be focused. This situation with Cardiff is not in my control."

Look at fixtures of other teams, where they might drop points?

"I care about my team and that is it. I know fixtures of other teams, especially ones I am interested about but this is not in my control.

"In the end we lost to the two bottom teams in the Championship. Everything is possible. It is complicated fixtures for Cardiff, it is complicated for us too."

Win every game, will it be enough?

"I am going to try but next game against Sheffield Wednesday is under my control. I will support the team and prepare for this game. But whether I am going to win all the games, this is so much I cannot answer it."

