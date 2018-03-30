Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney ensured Fulham beat Norwich City 2-0 and made it 17 games unbeaten - here's everything the gaffer had to say after the game.

Must be pleased with performance

"Yes, I must be satisfied, to be honest in first 45 minutes we take the ball off Norwich, have possession but didn't find enough space to attack the space behind the defenders and finish the action.

"We change our mind and start to take the risks a little bit in highest level and attack with more confidence and more desire.

"We start to attack the spaces too and score the goals.

"It's not easy after the international break, especially us, we are a team that sends so many people around the world for the national team.

"Today I wasn't so comfortable because I only work one day with my team but at the end we show we are not fresh and are tired in some moments of the game but we score the goals and win the points."

Playing for play-offs?

"No, no, we are playing to win the games.

"It's not a question about looking so forward and backwards, we need to play seven games and have chance to win 21 points.

"Immediately today, we have one challenge, one fight for three points and we are fighting on Tuesday to win three points and win the game against Leeds.

"We are not thinking about future, we are not preparing entirely for the Play-offs, it's not in our hands to fight for second, we must do what's in our hands but it depends on the other teams.

"Everything is in the hands of Cardiff, they must make mistake and we are going to try make our job."

Fair to say top spots are sorted?

"I am not thinking in this way.

"I try to explain to you before, next game is another challenge for three points and we must prepare ourselves for next game.

"This team has seven points ahead of us and one game less.

"We are completely relaxed, enjoying our football and we cannot lose anything, only Cardiff or Wolves can lose something.

"They have everything in the pocket and that's it, if they help us we will try be ready for catching this present."

Fans believe, right chance to take promotion?

"I am optimistic in my life, but this is question I am thinking in front of the press, and it doesn't exist any sense.

"I want to be successful, and to be successful I must be tomorrow at training ground, and on Tuesday against Leeds.

"If I start talking about May we have all the similar ambition, but in this moment all we can do is try play good football, find our style and win the games and try enjoy and make our fans satsified.

"All the clubs want happy end, we are not at the end, we are going to fight to go up, but for which position and what is going to happen I don't know.

"I am only interested in preparing the game in front of us, this is under my control.

"Other things are not."

(Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Sessegnon rested today

"I start all the games with Ryan, it's not only this game that he played.

"He is 17, it's not question about rest him but I want to be careful about him.

"Mitrovic played last week twice, and at the end of the game we detect he wasn't fresh.

"This is two players that played Tuesday, it's tactical decision, Sessegnon did a great job for us in the second half and we started to be more aggressive and start attacking the spaces.

"At the end, Ryan did a great job too."

Protect him against speculation?

"He is young, but show the head is healthy, and accept what is rumours around him.

"We didn't detect this situation affecting him where he must work with us and compete for the Fulham.

"Evreything is under control, or if you want, he put everything under control.

"He is focused on the work, push hard and I cannot make any comment about this value on this player, he will be an expensive player."

