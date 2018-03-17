Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham this afternoon, here's what the gaffer had to say after the game.

Assessment of that game?

To be honest, we didn't find our best performance and we were a little bit sloppy with the ball.

We kept possession but without taking off QPR's defensive lines, we scored in the first 45 minutes two goals and we have situation under control.

This goal they scored make us important damage and in the second half they pressed us stronger. m

We have possession but without taking off the defensive line and after one forced mistake they scored the second goal and deserved to score this goal because they made few important entrances and have half chances.

At the end of the day, after this kind of performance what we made we cannot be satisfied but it is part of football too to be strong and be ready for next step.

Specific reason for that performance?

We played little bit more emotion without being quiet and without finding our best level with so many forced mistakes and so many sloppy pass and where we damage ourselves.

We didn't be comfortable enough and it's simple, we didn't be strong enough or lucky to find our best performance.

For another side, after 45 minutes we deserved to win the game but the situation in the second 45 and at the end my point of view the result is completely fair.

Change style of play?

We have 62% possession, we didn't try change the style because if we start now it's without any reason.

We weren't comfortable with possession of the ball but without taking the defensive lines, our solution cannot be change the style and we didn't try.

To be honest, we didn't find enough comfort with our style and made many mistakes and many sloppy passes.

We try find some impact, try put people between lines and connect with them but we didn't find any impact.

16 unbeaten, satisfaction?

We cannot be satisfied because I am not here for fighting for some records, I am here to win the games, we didn't win today and I cannot be satisfied.

Personally for myself, it's not important but I must accept sometimes where we are not in best performance, we can lose some points after nine victories at home.

We didn't win the game we cannot be satisfied but I must accept.

Can Cardiff be caught?

This is not my team, I'm thinking about Fulham, this is not under my control and what is is try and prepare my team for next game and try be ready for fighting for new three points.

Aspect of Cairney and Sessegnon getting tired?

For my point of view, I didn't see them in best level and I will try with different players, Fonte try find one player to connect between lines, like Ayite too.

I try decide to change Sess because I need another fast player, but I must take decision for these changes and they don't give us improvement.

Reason why I made this step is what I try explain.

