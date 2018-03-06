Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Aleksandar Mitrovic goals and a Tom Cairney strike gave Fulham a 3-0 win over Sheffield United - their 14th unbeaten - here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game.

Another fantastic performance

"It's credit to the players, we play very good football.

"At the beginning of the game, it's not easy to play against Sheffield United, they're really solid and strong team and at the beginning of the game they put us under many pressure.

"After 15 mins we start to control the situation and move the ball a little bit better and start to be more dangerous in front of the opposite goal.

"We score first, at the end we continued looking for the second and in the second half they change a little bit, they changed the shape and start to move better the ball and try looking to score.

"They interpreted the situation well and we adapted ourselves, scored the third goal and we controlled the situation, looking for the fourth without taking unnecessary risks.

"At the end, we managed the situation in perfect way."

Did you expect Mitrovic to be so good so quickly?

"Yeah, why not?

"Ha quality player, he showed well with us and at the end he's a proper striker, what we were looking for a long period.

"At the end, he scored two goals, he made great job for us, he protect and hold many balls and working well in of the goal.

"We have one weapon more in offensive set pieces, and for another side he can help us in the defensive set pieces too.

"At the end, what I said before, he's a great signing for us and he start well, now he adapt himself and I believe he is enjoying the rest of the team and we expect he can be better in the games what is ahead of us."

Is proving a point to many people?

"Yes, we have chance to observe the situation, he bring us different option and at the end people are thinking I need the help yes I need the help, Fulham players need the help to.

"He offered the job to myself, to his team mates and our supporters too - at the end we must be satisfied with how he start this time with us.

"He's staying ten or more games, we expect he will still be in better shape and expect he will contribute with the team like he start in the beginning of this month."

Stats are outstanding - best team in the Championship at the moment?

"Okay we are fourth in the league, we catch one great momentum in this moment and we play with the confidence.

"We know we can beat all the Championship teams and we are now in the some challenge with ourself, we know one day we will lose a game but now it's been mentally strong and push hard for the next step and next step and that's it.

"We play good and when we don't play good, it's important to win the games and less important the style.

"For myself, it's important the style, for press and supporters it's important to win the games, we're a good side but probably can be better."

More complete side than last season?

"We are now working altogether two and a half years.

"At the end, I have some players from the start and especially for the last season, it's easier for them, easier for us too, easier for new players to adapt.

"If you want, this last transfer window we bring the quality players, we are talking about Mitrovic, we are talking about new players or if you want we are talking about all players.

"We must mention Matt Targett, how he made great job for us.

"For another side, we didn't use many times, Cyrus Christie, because Fredericks is in great level of form but this guy is another guy who improved our work in the training ground and who push us.

"I must only use 11 players, but it's really important work what we make during the week, and this I mention too, one what I use only one game against Bristol.

"This is three players who give us some extra push without talking about Tim Ream or Stefan Johansen or Cairney, but if you want ask me about McDonald who made some fantastic job for the team.

"It's brilliant in this job he is doing but is type of the player who sometimes press or supporters forget is important for my team."

Can Mitrovic make the difference this season?

"Today he made the difference, he made his job, his job is striker and he scored the goals.

"I explain many positive things that this guy offer us tonight, in football the past doesn't exist and this game is now behind us.

"I expect him to be still in better level where we will have another chance for fighting for the three points."

