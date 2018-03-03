Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon made it 13 unbeaten as Fulham beat Derby 2-1 - here's everything the gaffer said in his post match presser.

One of the best performances of late?

“I consider that we played a very good football game, especially first half we find a very good performance and score two goals.

“There’s the chance to be more clinical and kill the game in the second time, we expect we will find some kind of problem.

“We made some chances to kill the game, we didn’t do it, Derby scored the goal and where you bring the game in last few minutes in the Championship the result is short, always you are in the trouble.

“We were in trouble in the last few minutes but fortunately we won the three points and it’s great news for us and for keep going.”

Do you get excited by the way Fulham play?

“It’s my job to try win the game and we chose the way that is best for the club.

“I am enjoying always when I win the game, I believe my players are enjoying playing this way and try looking for victory by playing like the way we did today, especially in the first 45.

“I believe our supporters are enjoying and are satisfied being with this way what we choose, especially today, it’s important support in one really cold and bad day.

“I don’t know if that’s the case with the weather, we bring a full stand, 2000 supporters, this is fantastic news for us and I believe they are enjoying and this is good for us.

“For myself, it depends on the result and this is simple.

“I am looking for way to win the games.”

Ryan Sessegnon - ready for England?

“Yes.

“I didn’t take any risk because working with this man I start using him at 16 and one month or something.

“At the end, to make this decision is not easy but if some coaches work with him for two works, he will use him, and I believe he can be part of the English national team for World Cup.

“I cannot recommend the people or choose, but nobody can make a mistake with this kid, he deserves everything and I believe if not this time, soon he will be in big competition or top around the world.”

At 17, would being called up now bother him at all?

“Some players play at 38 and they are so old, this is between being so young or old is a relative thing.

“We must be thinking about good and bad players, experience is important but he is really experienced player for his age in this moment,

“He showed the quality in senior football and now I will repeat, if national team coach don’t take this decision this time, this guy will be pushed for next European championships.

“This is evident if he doesn’t have any extra problem and will be a top player."

Any contact with FA?

“No, he (Southgate) didn’t ask, but they can buy tickets and watch the games and make conclusion.”

Hope he does go to World Cup or more of a target?

“I don’t know, generally this player is growing up in right direction and in one moment he will arrive to compete in top level.

“In which moment we will see in the future, we will take decision and I take it two years ago to play with this kid and two years ago this kid became a man.

“He gives myself, tame mates and club many things and we try for our side to support him and make him better.”

Steven better?

“His brother is a good player and is great kind, focused on working with the team and in the future he can be good too.

“Now he is good for his age.”

