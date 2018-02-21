Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham made it 11 unbeaten with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Bristol City - here's everything that Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game.

Were you able to enjoy what was a cracking match?

"Really I am not able to enjoy so much, we face some different kind of the football game and it was a great battle.

"They were really solid, strong on the border of the limit, and in my opinion over the border, but it's not the opinion of the referee and I must respect sometimes I am a little bit confused about rules and what is and what is not a foul.

"At the end, I cannot complain, it's really all the credit for Bristol, they play a different way to what we play and both teams were close to win the three points.

"Our weapons were a little bit different, at the end we must be satisfied with this point, we didn't find enough space like important Premier League team and we didn't find in this stadium so many spaces.

"I must be satisfied with this one point, we always come to try and win three, we didn't today but there are many games ahead and we must be ready for next challenge."

Good news that Mitrovic scored his first goal?

"It's good news, he can score second too, at the end it was heavy work for him, this is between other things that I was a little bit confused about, what is foul and what is not.

"At the end, it's like rugby at some moments, there's many pushes and situations where I simply be a little bit confused what is the limit in this battle and what is over the limit."

Happy with how he has settled?

"Yes, we expect he can be better like I expect from other players, we can still be better in the future.

"This is second game that he started with the team, he scored the goal and didn't have an easy job but it's not question about one player, I must be satisfied with hard battle and how my team tried to play in this pitch."

Are players up for challenge over next few weeks?

"We are in good momentum, now 11 games and we need to be confident and need to trust in ourselves and try play our style.

"We tried today, we weren't successful like we were in some games in the past but we showed personality to try follow the style and try move the ball.

"It wasn't easy for us, it wasn't easy for other squads that faced Bristol here in other competitions,.

"We try, we win one point, we must be satisfied and keep going."

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Is Mitrovic full of confidence?

"Are you his uncle?

"We trust in him, we believe he is a player that we need in his squad , he showed not only today after scoring one goal, he showed against Villa and game before that he is a quality player and different kind of the style to what I have in my squad.

"At the end all the players need time and to play the game to show if they are valid or not.

"He didn't have enough opportunity and with us he has more to be on the field and at the end it will depend on him if he can still push and be more dangerous and useful for my team."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .