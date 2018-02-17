Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after his side made it 10 games unbeaten with victory over promotion chasing Aston Villa.

What was said at half time?

"We had a very good first 45 minutes and at the end we try and show ambition for win the game.

"To be honest, they cut some line of the pass for us in the first 45, we didn't find a way to connect with our full backs.

"After in second half we move a little bit with our shape and try something different, the plan worked and we showed better face in the second time, we scored two goals and can score more goals.

"Normally I complain about missing the second goal, today I missed the third and we didn't do but at the end we must be satisfied with our performance and I believe we played very well.

"At the end, it's only three points and it's what we need to do right now is rest and prepare our next step and try fight to find our best performance and fight for points and win the game next game what is ahead of us."

Can beat anybody on your day?

"We play with confidence and have experience enough after losing the point against Bolton and top team too, we cannot be thinking that job is done because the job is not done.

"We are fifth in the Championship and some teams made better job than we made at the moment and we show responsibility and show solidarity and be together.

"I will need all the squad and all the players, not only players that start today but players from the bench and players from the stand and if we push all together in the same direction we can be thinking about positive things."

Sessegnon's 12th goal - exceeded expectations?

"He is definitely improved all the time, at the end I remember him playing at 16 and now he's 17 and he played fanatastic at those ages and will probably play better at 18.

"I am talking many times about him, he is important player in my team and he scored the goal and he finds a benefit for his work and team work too.

"At the end, we are satisfied with him and he must push forward and work harder to try be a better player.

"We expect he will improve in the future."

Best 17-year-old you've ever managed?

"This question is not necessary, he is really talented man and his mind is happy and he try push himself and is never satisfied and try push in right direction himself and at the end I cannot compare, I don't remember."

Sess worth in market?

I don’t know I am head coach, I don’t sell and buy players.

Mitrovic?

"Mitrovic played very well, a very good game.

"He’s a sensation he’s already doing tricks. He didn’t score today but he’s movement for the first goal was fantastic and he created the space for Sessegnon to finish with the goal. He showed quality, power and did a great job for us.

"He didn’t player for many many many months, he didn’t compete, so we expect we can bring him in and prepare him for better shape and he can still help us in the future."

This week?

"It’s not going to be over after this week. We start the week well and we can be satisfied with our performance and we can expect losses against bottom or top teams.

"I am not talking because after this week is going to arrive another week and I’ll get asked something similar.

"I have only confidence and I prepare my game for the next step. I am not thinking about top-nothing or play-offs because this is football.

"Everything is possible. For us, it is going to be a big surprise if we are going to finish in the top two. We are going to try chasing them without any pressure because all the pressure is on the other teams.

"We are where we are, we cannot be under any pressure. I cannot make any mistakes".

