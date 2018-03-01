Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic held his pre-Derby press conference today at Craven Cottage in a change of scenery, here's everything he had to say.

Weather makes things difficult, how has it changed things?

"It's winter, it's beginning of March and it's normal and not so good, it's cold, but everything is under control, we made a good session and keep going forward."

Making any special plans for Derby trip?

"We are going to prepare for this game like normal game, we know what's ahead of us and it's a tough game against tough opponent, they are fighting for promotion and play-offs like us.

"It will probably be two different styles but with same intention - to find three points."

Learn anything from last season's game?

"I try and learn all the time, and at the end after this game we played this season against them at home and many games between these two games.

"All the days there you can learn and at the end we know what they will try, they probably know what we are going to try too.

"They are a team with strengths and weaknesses like us and we must be focused and concentrated and show ambition to win the game."

Do you worry much about what the opposition do?

"I am always worried about opposition team but it's in my hands, my team and more important to prepare my team, I must give them and share information about what they can expect when we play against different opponents."

Vydra is top scorer, make any special plans for him?

"Matej Vydra is top scorer, he's a very good player and I make the team aware of the quality of this player and we have special plans for Derby and he is part of this team.

"We know he can be very dangerous and we must take care."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Mitrovic has two goals - will you be able to buy him at the end of the season?

"I don't buy and sell the players.

"He's a quality player, he showed the quality in these few games that he played with us and in the future we will see.

"In this moment, we don't make plans for next season, we are in situation for fighting for targets this season and we are focused now for game what is ahead of us.

"In summer, many things can happen, at the end he is a very good player and I believe many clubs will be interested in him."

More to come from him?

"He scored only two goals with us and we expect he can score more, he can work harder and he can support the team.

"He can be really important player, we are looking for this kind of striker for a long time and at the end we find something that I believe can be useful for my team and keep going, support him and working with him.

"Aboubakar (Kamara) has scored eight goals, Rui Fonte has scored goals too, and there are many games in front of us and I expect all of them will be fighting in training for the position on Saturday."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

12 unbeaten, what has changed since last time you played Derby?

"I believe we are more solid, more confident, we have clear idea what we must do on the field and we show great improvement.

"This is sensation for the difference between two different periods, everything is part of history and we need to be ready for next step and that's it.

"What happened, happened, but now it's an important week and next really important step is against team who, at the moment, have made a batter job than we made, they are one point ahead than we are.

"We must respect them but trust in our possibility and be fighting hard for the points."

London Football Awards this evening - proud to be nominated?

"Yes I must be proud especially about my players, they bring me to have option to win this award.

"For another side, I must be satisfied because Ryan Sessegnon is nominated in two categories and I expect he will start to win some awards.

"He is European Champions with England U19s and I will be very happy if he will win some awards like this.

"For me, some players from the highest level will win this award."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .