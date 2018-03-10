Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace ensured Fulham made it 15 unbeaten with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End - here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game.

Delighted with that result?

"It's true, I must be satisfied, it's a massive win for us in one of the toughest away games what we played.

"At the end, we know what will find here, they put us under a lot of press and we didn't find a good way in the first 45.

"In the second, we grew up and showed one time more great spirit, we pushed hard.

"After they equalised, we still felt we were strong enough to win the game and at the end it's credit to the people for ambition, for desire and quality at the end what they showed today."

Aleksandar Mitrovic can't stop scoring

"We know he can help us and at the moment he made a fantastic job for us and team is playing for him too.

"All the players, like Aleksandar, deserve to be satisfied and be happy with our performance."

Game could've gone either way - what can winning so late give you?

"Yes it's true, I will repeat, it's not easy to play against Preston, they put us under stress many times and play the ball behind our defence many times.

"They are strong, intense side and at the end it's best way for us in this situation to win the game like we did in the last minute in injury time and we must be extra satisfied."

Cardiff keep winning, all you can do is win too?

"This is not under my control, we must rest and ahead of us is another London derby and we must be ready for try and find our best performance and push in front of our supporters.

"We know it's an important game for them and we must be ready and show the spirit and desire for fighting for three points."

