Fulham beat league leaders Wolves 2-0 at the Cottage this evening, here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say in his post match press conference.

How well did the side play today?

"My team played very good game, definitely I believe this can be one of the best games we have found in this level.

"They are strong, electric fast team and we show we can play against them.

"We showed aggressiveness, we were brave with great substitutes, we try and not to give them so much space for win more.

"At the end of the day, we score the goals, they had one good chance at the end of the game and we controlled, especially second half, the situation and we must be satisfied."

Mitrovic had a good game

"All the team had a good game.

"We played without him well, but with Mitrovic now he opens different options and he scored the goal and pulled in right direction for the team and moved many times.

"He's working off the ball too, and at the end he must be satisfied with the performance and we are satisfied with his performance and in general this team is working well."

Looking at second place?

"I am looking for next game, next game we are going to have another opportunity to fight for three points and this will be soon part of the history and there will be another more important game.

"Where we are going to finish I cannot answer right now."

Another goal for Sessegnon

"He has many times arrived in the right moment at the right position to score the goal.

"He have some, I don't know how to call it, some sense for where the ball will arrive and today he showed this ability again."

Is that taught or natural?

"We try working with him, at the end it's something coming from the factory too and at the end he's a special kid with special ability too."

