Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's everything that Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Disappointed with draw or pleased?

"It's part of football, we came here with the intention of winning the game and we opened the game well, after the first goal we could score a second.

"We dominated the game, especially in the first half and we find many situations where they took the risk and played at the back, two against two or three on three, we didn't exploit this space and didn't score the goal.

"In one moment in the second half bring us in this game - they played what they wanted to play with the aerial challenge and the long ball.

"We lost a little bit of the possession and at the end we created enough chances to win the game.

"I had Rui Fonte one against one, Aboubakar Kamara one against one, and Mitrovic too, we didn't scored today.

"We won only one point, but we keep going and be ready for next step."

Seemed to lose rhythm after first 15 minutes?

"Part of the football game, you cannot dominate 90 minutes.

"At the end, in my opinion, we didn't play some perfect game but made enough to win this game.

"We created many chances, we tried with two subs to find a benefit in the spaces that we expected we would find and Aboubakar ran well.

"A few times, we found with Mitrovic to be the target man and try connect with him too, we lost some possession of the ball but created chances what we tried to do.

"We didn't score, they scored a fantastic goal - it was fantastic and at the end they deserved to score the goal, we didn't score a second.

"We took some risks at the end and they try to take half chances and they can score like us too."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .