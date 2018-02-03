Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham made it five wins in a row as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0, thanks to goals from Lucas Piazon and Stefan Johansen.

Here's everything the gaffer had to say on the win:

Delighted to make it five league wins in a row?

"Yeah it's five wins, six at home, this sensation is positive and we know today it wouldn't be easy. At the end my team showed quality and trust and that they can play good football and at the end we scored two goals and win the game."

What do you put turnaround in form down to?

"We start believing in ourselves two months ago or something like that, we believe we can play good football and believe if we support each other we can win the game.

"We made one important mistake five minutes from the end of the game but in this moment this team showed great spirit.

"We tried to fix this problem with many players, at the end Marcus Bettinelli made a fantastic save and this moment is encouraging to believe that is a team ready for fight, good spirit and ready to try win the next game."

Are team getting close to form of last season?

"We cannot compare, this is now a different team and we try to find best way for the team.

"We definitely improve, but we didn't do anything, we're fifth in the table and other teams have done better jobs than us and at the end we must be focused on next step."

First goal inspired your team?

"It's great strike and I see this kind of goal so many times.

"The pitch is fast and Lucas Piazon finished this situation well - we expect my keepers will save everything but we showed if you shoot you can create chances for score the goals and that's it.

"It's not necessary to go so deep."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Second goal was a good finish though?

"It's true, they start to push harder and we kill the game with second goal.

"It can be fantastic if you can do before, but at the beginning of the season we arrive many times at home without some points - now we are more confident and believe in ourselves and everything is going in positive direction.

"But it's fantastic days behind of us, Bolton are a strong team who played well against Bristol and we must be ready for the next game."

Is it important your players don't get carried away?

"We are thinking of next game, it's not important because we are at the start of February, fifth, fourth, first or seventh - the next game is important and we are thinking we have enough power to win next three points."

What difference can Mitrovic make?

"He showed his a strong man, he bring physciality onto the pitch and at the end he controlled a few balls and can be some situations where Forest defence made some kind of penalty, I didn't have the opportunity to watch this and he missed one.

"We find a way to finish some set pieces and this is extra quality what we expect he can bring.

"For another side, he's been without many action on the pitch and he may need some days working hard to out himself in optimal physical level and be in the opportunity to offer himself a better performance."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Surprised he didn't play more at Newcastle?

"I don't care, Mitrovic is my player and fortunately he didn't play enough and I have opportunity to bring him because I believe he can help my team.

"We are talking so much about Mitrovic, we bring three new players and expect they can help us but another part of the team, I understand transfer window is over and we have interest about these players, my team who has started working this season with us, they offer great work during these few months and at the end Matt Targett, Christie and Mitrovic, we expect they can push the team stronger.

"Credit for all the people and I thought Targett played very good game today and I expect they will be great help for my team for fighting for win the next game."

How important was Bettinelli save?

"It's very important, Marcus is in great moment right now like the team and it's true, we made an important mistake five minutes before the end but Marcus made fantastic save like other people around him showed great spirit to try fix this problem

"It's great save, Bettinelli tries to make his job better each time."

