Here is all of Slavisa Jokanovic's reaction.

Happy with result and performance today?

Yes it is good because we have extended our good run at home. This is our fifth league game what we have won.

First of all we won the game because we respected them and my team was focused and concentrated and played very good football. We especially played well in the first 45 minutes, we moved the ball fast, we created the chances for the goal.

The second time we more or less try to control the situation and score some goals. It is a great thing and we must keep going and be ready for the games ahead of us.

Most pleasing aspect?

My team was working well altogether. We respect them (Burton), they won their last three away games, we lost away against them and at the end we found a great solution to win the game.

Pleased for Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon?

Yes, we expect some games where we don't find so many spaces behind the defensive line and he can help us in these moments. It is great for his confidence, he is working really well and it is great news for him to score two goals today.

Lucas Piazon today played very well, it is great for his confidence too after a long injury. We know him from last season, we know him from the beginning of this season. He is part of our improvement in last few games and he deserves to score some goals. He can be happy to find some end product from his very hard work, then he completed a great game and can be better in the future.

First goal important

It is really important for us and this is is key to win the game. I don't need to talk today about our defensive mistake because we defended well with the ball and didn't give them any option and best way for this kind of situation is to score the goals.

For the first half we played good football, we moved the ball fast and scored the goals. We scored first and second and at the end everything started to be easier for the team and more difficult for the opponents.

Goals flying in now, what has changed?

It's simple, people need time for adaptation, people need time to understand what we want. We expected we were going to play better. Points from the beginning of the season are important too, and we are where we are. We are in the challenge and the fight for important position in the Championship and these last few games and today too encourage us to keep going and to push us to fight for the top positions in the Championship.