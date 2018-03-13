The video will start in 8 Cancel

The England squad is announced on Thursday and the hype about a possible call-up for Ryan Sessegnon is starting to go into overtime.

With Steve Holland watching the 17-year-old in previous games, there's a belief that the Fulham wonderkid could get called up to the national side for their games with Holland and Italy this month.

Sessegnon has only ever made the U19 squad for his country, although he did with the Euros win them, and he is currently Fulham's top scorer with 14 goals to his name.

Slavisa Jokanovic is a big advocate of Sessegnon being called up into the squad and believes as soon as Gareth Southgate works with him he will see how good the youngster is.

Have a look at the Tweet below - do you think he should be called-up?

