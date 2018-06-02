The video will start in 8 Cancel

England will be hoping to kick-off their preparations for the World Cup in Russia positively when they take on Nigeria in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side will face a Nigerian team likely to include many familiar faces to fans of Premier League clubs.

And the Super Eagles' kit is sure to grab plenty of attention as well, having sold 3 million shirts on pre-order alone.

The kit sports a feathered pattern in homage to the Nigerian team which made its World Cup debut in 1994 and, priced at £64.95, it reportedly sold out online within three minutes and there were long queues outside Nike’s flagship store on Oxford Street as well.

This will be just the third ever meeting between the England and Nigeria with their last encounter coming during the 2002 World Cup, when current England manager Southgate was amongst the substitutes to watch both sides settle for a 0-0 draw in the group stages.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Chelsea’s Victor Moses are both expected to feature for Nigeria as well as Arsenal's Alex Iwobi.

England are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions (W5 D3), their longest such since October 2015 (15 games).

After this match England will face Costa Rica on Thursday (June 7) in their last friendly match before they jet off to Russia to face Panama, Tunisia and Belgium in Group G.

Nigeria will take on the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 6), the last of their warm-up games before the World Cup starts on Thursday (June 14).

Nigeria, who were knocked out in the last 16 in 2014, face Croatia on 16 June, Iceland on 22 June and Argentina on 26 June.

Which TV channel is England vs Nigeria on?

England vs Nigeria will be shown live on ITV 1 from 5:00pm on Saturday, June 2.

The match will also be available to stream for free online using ITV Player.

Kick-off from the Wembley Stadium is at 5:15pm.

Team news for England vs Nigeria

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was the only absentee from England training on Friday morning as the Three Lions prepared for the match, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Jones has left the camp to attend the birth of his child and will also sit out Saturday's pre-World Cup warm-up match at Wembley.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana trained with the squad on Thursday and was again present on Friday, the 30-year-old is on the standby list having overcome a hamstring injury.

Nigeria forward Moses Simon will face a late fitness test after sustaining a thigh injury, while former Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in the squad.

England vs Nigeria odds (Sky Bet)

England - 4/9

Draw - 16/5

Nigeria - 7/1

Raheem Sterling to score and England to win - 2/1

Jesse Lingard to score and England to win - 2/1

England to win 3-0 - 8/1

Kelechi Iheanacho to score, Nigeria to win, BTTS and 10+ England corners - 80/1