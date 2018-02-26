Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emiliano Marcondes has admitted he would have liked to be playing more but is grateful for having his Danish Brentford team-mates to help him.

The Bees have a number of players from Denmark, including Henrik Dalsgaard, Andreas Bjelland and Mads Bech Sorensen. Assistant head coach Thomas Frank is also Danish as is co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

And they have provided a useful support network for the forward, who has yet to start a league game for the Bees, having had a stunning start to the Danish season with FC Nordsjaelland.

"It's good that there are so many Danes. When I have been dissatisfied and frustrated, it has been a great plus to be able to go to them and talk about things. It certainly has been a great help,” Marcondes told tipsbladet.dk.

"I do not want to say I'm frustrated, but I had hoped to play more. Of course I had it.

“We had a period when we were struggling to score, and I certainly had hoped that I had the chance - after all, I've been able to score goals.

“I did not get that and that was a bit annoying. But of course, I also know that we have a strong squad, and basically I'm just a kid who loves to play football.

“Therefore, I may get a bit impatient sometimes. But I've got the praise of the coach to be a good teammate and back up my fellow players.

"The coach has said it is quite normal that it takes some time. At the same time, he also felt that it would be unfair not to give some of the other players the chance, for example, Lasse Vibe left us. “He did not mean he could just let a new player come in front of the line.”

However, when asked if he would return to the Danish side if he could, Marcondes was quick to say no.

He added: "I had a good fall in FC Nordsjælland, but you should also remember that at that time I had already signed with Brentford.

“It gave me the peace of mind to have the future in place, and I'm not sure I'd played as well if the peace was not there.

“No, it was time to leave FC Nordsjælland and move out of my comfort zone and the safe and fixed framework. I'd rather say that maybe I should have done something before, he says.”

That's not stopped the Dane putting everything into training to the point where he is told off for trying to do too much.

He revealed: "I've been told that I'm training too much. It is especially the physiotherapists who say that.

“But so I am, and I do not care that it may be a little skewed to one - I've tried before. I know that a lot of training helps keep me sharp and it motivates me every single day. I know my body so I also know what I can take.

He added: "It has been a big change for me. There is a lot different here in Brentford than I've used to, and that's also true of the coaches.

“I am used to the fact that in FC Nordsjælland there was a full focus on getting better every day for training and it is different here in Brentford because it is so close to a program.

“That is, the exercises often take place at 60-80 percent. I've never tried that before.”

