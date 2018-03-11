The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR fans hailed a new hero after Ebere Eze guided the team to victory over Sunderland.

The young midfielder scored the only goal of the game as the Hoops recorded a 1-0 win of the relegation-battlers; a result which moves the Rs 13 points clear of the drop zone.

It was an excellent all-round display from the former Wycombe Wanderers loanee, and his exploits didn't go unnoticed among the Loftus Road faithful, who were quick to praise their new star man.

