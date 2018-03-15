Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's much to be said for the challenge of rising through the Football League, but for Ebere Eze he's passed the test with flying colours.

It was only three months ago that the the 19-year-old was plying his trade on loan at League Two side Wycombe Wanderers; wjere a regular starting spot at Loftus Road would have nothing more than an idealistic ambition.

But the midfielder has had quite 2018 so far, after returning from loan and impressing Ian Holloway enough to not only become a feature in his matchday squad; but to become one of QPR's top performers.

Speaking to QPR's official website, Eze insists that the hard work isn't over.

He said: "I’m enjoying my football.

“I’ve been playing in League Two and it was great but I want to show what I can do in this division and for this team. It’s taken me a while to get a start but now I just want to keep going and keep improving for the last part of the season."

Eze put in an outstanding display in QPR's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and the 19-year-old says that he's enjoying the experience of playing alongside a player like Matt Smith.

“I didn’t actually expect to get the kind of space I was getting in midfield, the game was more open than what I expected,” explained Eze.

“I think because Matt (Smith) was causing them problems they put (Mile) Jedinak back in defence to help deal with him and that worked in my favour because I could get into pockets and just enjoy being on the ball.

“We were rewarded for positive attacking football, at 2-0 we could have just settled to defend but we felt there was a third goal for us and we deservedly got it.

“It’s great playing with Matt because he wins so many headers and occupies defenders meaning I can pick up loose balls and drop a bit deeper and play in the midfield lines which suits me.”

