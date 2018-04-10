The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will assess Floyd Ayite ahead of tonight's visit of Reading after he picked up an injury in the side's 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The forward limped off after coming on as a sub himself at Hillsborough, but otherwise Slavisa Jokanovic looks to have a fully fit squad to choose from as they look to keep pressure on Cardiff City.

It's unlikely that the head coach will make too many changes tonight, with Neeskens Kebano an option after his impressive substitute appearance on Saturday afternoon in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Reading will be without Paul McShane (hamstring), Tommy Elphick (knee) and Callum Harriott (hamstring) who are all missing, while Tyler Blackett and Dave Edwards could be feature.

