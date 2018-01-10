The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our latest Ealing Road Buzz podcast is live and in this edition GetWestLondon's Brentford reporter Tom Moore has been tackling the issues of most concern to the supporters.

We asked for questions on our Brentford Facebook and Twitter pages as well as Tom's Twitter account and had some excellent responses with a variety of queries raised.

Common themes involved the make-up of the squad, such as whether the Bees have too many midfielders on their books, the January transfer window, the B team as well as Lionel Road.

There was also time for some other questions, such as what was Tom's favourite non-Brentford moment in football was and it involved current Manchester City star Sergio Aguero and former Liverpool, Bolton and Leeds man El Hadji Diouf.

To hear our Brentford reporter's thoughts on all aspects of the club, whether chips belong on a fry up and more click play below.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .