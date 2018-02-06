The video will start in 8 Cancel

All the hot Brentford topics were up for debate in our latest Ealing Road Buzz podcast.

Host Rob Warlow was joined by Bees reporter Tom Moore and QPR reporter Phil Spencer to discuss the loss at Derby, the upcoming game with Preston and, of course, Sergi Canos' red card on Saturday.

The Spaniard's red card was up for debate, given the heated discussion on social media as to whether it merited a sending off, but our pundits seemed to agree on the decision.

After back to back defeats, the west London club's play-off hopes hang by a thread and the debate stemmed as to how they should approach the next few games.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below and don't forget to subscribe through Audioboom.