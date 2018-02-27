The video will start in 8 Cancel

This week's Ealing Road Buzz features discussions about Leeds, the London Football Awards and Brentford's big week of fixtures as they face Cardiff, Burton and Millwall.

Bees reporter Tom Moore was joined by Community Content Curator Jack McEachen to discuss all things about the west London club.

We kick off proceedings with a discussion about the weekend's loss at Elland Road and our man in Yorkshire was not impressed by Brentford's second half performance.

The London Football Awards take place this Thursday and Tom spoke about all the players nominated for the awards as well as the Community Sports Trust's Fearless Journalism project.

Also up for discussion was the visit of Cardiff City this weekend and the challenge of facing a Neil Warnock side.

That game kicks off a crunch week where the Bees travel to Burton Albion as well as Millwall.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking play below.