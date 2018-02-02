The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a reasonably quiet transfer window for Brentford, there was almost some late drama.

Premier League side Bournemouth came in late in the day with not one, but two bids for young defender Chris Mepham.

The Bees resisted a £5.5 million offer, and a reported second bid of £7 million for the 20-year-old who has only made just 14 first team appearances.

All in all it proved to be a good window, with, Vibe apart - although he's not gone yet as a result of the Chinese window being open longer - Brentford keeping hold of their top players.

So what do the fans make of how January panned out?

Take a listen to our special deadline day podcast below to find out what a selection of them had to say.

