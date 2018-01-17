The video will start in 8 Cancel

The three main Brentford topics up for debate were discussed in our Ealing Road Buzz podcast.

Host Lee Wilmot was joined by Bees reporter Tom Moore and Charlton reporter Clive Youlton to discuss the win over Bolton, the upcoming trip to Reading and, of course, the January transfer window as it rumbles on.

The discussion revolved around how much of a boost the Bees' win would have given them after the FA Cup loss to Notts County before turning attention to the trip to Reading on Saturday.

The January window was also up for discussion and the fact that Brentford are far from active in this month's window, which is how the club want it to be.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

