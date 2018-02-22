The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been an excellent week for Brentford so far with two wins from two ahead of Saturday's game with Leeds and our Ealing Road Buzz podcast is packed full of discussion.

Bees reporter Tom Moore was joined by supporter Connor McCabe in the wake of the 5-0 win over Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The first topic talked about was the Bees' sensational win as Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Jota suffered nightmare returns to Griffin Park.

That win came off the back of a 2-0 triumph at Sunderland and it has put the Bees back into the play-off picture.

The trip to Leeds was also discussed and seeing ex Bees Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, while the Yorkshire side's expensive ticket prices came under the microscope.

You can listen to the discussion by pressing play below.

