Dundee manager Neil McCann has hailed the signing of Steven Caulker, saying 'it clearly wasn't about the money.

The 26-year-old was reported to have offers from Turkey and China, but opted to sign for the Scottish Premiership side after McCann sold the project to him.

Ex-QPR man Steven Caulker discusses his move to Dundee saying 'it's a chance to focus on his football'

Speaking about Caulker's signing, the boss said: "To get someone of Steven’s calibre at the club, I thank the club for enabling that to happen and most of all thank Steven to come up here.

“He’s not played, clearly, since he’s left QPR but he’s got so much ability and so much to offer.

“I was really open and honest with him. Clearly, this is not about finances because Steven could have earned so much money going elsewhere. He had lots of offers on the table.

“I sold myself, I sold the club, I just sold the environment. He could come up here with the freshness of something new. He’s not experienced Scottish football before.

“I want him to be a big player for us, and really I just want him to enjoy himself for us.”

