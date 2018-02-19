The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's top scorer, personal awards and links with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - it's not been a bad couple of years for Ryan Sessegnon.

And now the CIES Football Observatory has named him in their top most promising youngsters in the world, alongside the likes of AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

To make up their list, the Football Observatory analysed the minutes played by each footballer were weighted according to the sporting level of leagues and the results achieved by employer clubs.

They've then ranked the top 50 players into categories, with five-star players being rated as players who should be able to establish themselves in Europe's top leagues, four-stars have a concrete possibility to spend a big part of their career there, while three-stars are also in a favorable position.

As you can imagine, Sessegnon is ranked at tenth with a five-star rating, above Real Madrid's wonderkid Martin Odegaard, who comes in at 28th.

Here's the top ten:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) Alban Lafont (Toulouse) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Christian Pulisic (Dortmund) Malang Sarr (Nice) Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) Tom Davies (Everton) Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) Kai Havertz (Leverkusen) Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

poll loading Will Fulham finish in the automatic promotion places? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes - absolutely! No - it's the Play-offs or less

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .