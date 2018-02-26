Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby are hoping that Matej Vydra will be fit to face Fulham on Saturday after the striker missed the 3-3 draw with Reading as a result of a groin injury.

The 25-year-old has bagged himself 17 goals in the Championship so far this season, leading the way in the top scoring charts ahead of Leon Clarke of Sheffield United and Bobby Reid of Bristol City.

However, he sat out Derby's trip to Reading, where the Rams dropped more points in the promotion race as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored an 85th minute equaliser.

They will certainly be without former Fulham man Chris Baird, who was sent late on, but Gary Rowett is also sweating on the availability of his top scorer.

He said: "Hopefully, it will only be a week but I don't really know. We will have to see.

"He'd had a sickness bug the day before (the Reading game) but actually got over that quite well and looked quite bright Friday morning, so he trained.

"He's had a groin problem for about three weeks now that he's been managing really well.

(Image: PA)

"Of course, as we've seen, he's come under some quite physical close marking and I think he just felt that was really getting sore.

"He started struggling in training with it and we just felt that he wasn't fit, so there wasn't any point pushing him through it.

"He probably needs a bit of a breather, Vyds, in truth. He's been excellent for us and I think it will do him a bit of good."

