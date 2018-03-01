The video will start in 8 Cancel

Another week and another game against a promotion rival - this time in the form of Derby County.

The reverse fixture saw the start of this sensational run that has turned Fulham from a team languishing in 17th place to one challenging for the automatic promotion spot having lost just twice in 16 games.

Aston Villa and Wolves have all fallen to Slavisa Jokanovic's team, and next up is Derby, who are just one point above Fulham in fourth place.

Another huge game, so who would you pick if you were in Jokanovic's shoes?

The same starting XI beat Villa and Wolves, while a change to his back four ensured Fulham came through the aerial battle at Ashton Gate, but what personnel do you think would do the job up at Derby on Saturday?

Use our team selector below to pick your XI, then share it on social media to see what other Fulham fans think.

