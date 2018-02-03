The video will start in 8 Cancel

Henrik Dalsgaard returns to the side as Brentford make three changes to their side to face Derby as they look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Norwich.

The Dane replaces Nico Yennaris in the side, with the former Arsenal man dropping to the bench, and Andreas Bjelland captains the side this afternoon.

Romaine Sawyers also comes straight back into the team after missing the defeat to the Canaries through illness. Josh McEachran drops to the bench.

Lasse Vibe remains absent as he negotiates a move to China with Ollie Watkins leading the line. Neal Maupay drops to the bench after a difficult afternoon against Norwich.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Watkins Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Egan, Marcondes, Maupay, Yennaris, McEachran, Judge.

Derby: Carson, Keogh, Anya, Lawrence, Wisdom, Vydra, Olsson, Jerome, Davies, Thorne, Huddlestone.

Substitutes: Roos, Forsyth, Palmer, Baird, Winnall, Nugent, Ledley.