Hello and welcome from Pride Park for this afternoon's match between Derby County and Brentford.

The Bees will be looking to getting back to winning ways this afternoon after losing 1-0 at home to Norwich City last weekend.

The Rams, too, will be looking to maintain their good form after a tough draw at Millwall in the week and their record at Pride Park is excellent and they have only conceded in five games at home.

You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here today.

This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this afternoon's match.