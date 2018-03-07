The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has described his 1-1 draw with QPR as 'sickening'.

The Rams made it six games without a victory as Massimo Luongo's late header gave the Hoops a well-deserved point in a match which saw Ian Holloway's side dominate.

But speaking after the game, Rowett was critical of his side's display.

He said: "It's very disappointing.

"I thought we started the game very slowly - I'm not quite sure why.

"We knew QPR would put a lot of balls into our box but we dealt with that quite well.

"Then, the first time we showed any kind of composure, Kasey Palmer put Andi Weimann in for a great finish.

"We got through to half-time and I thought we defended really well in the second half.

"Although you're never comfortable at 1-0, I thought we were seeing it out really well.

"But then we gave away a stupid foul with three minutes to go and Bradley Johnson, who had been excellent after coming on, slipped as the ball came in and that gave Luongo a free header."

Rowett added: "We didn't play well enough. We looked a bit nervous and like the situation was getting to us a tiny bit.

"But we got into a position to win the game.

"Again, it's a sickening blow but one we have to take on the chin.

"We looked like we were going to get that scruffy win we were looking for but if you switch off for a second or make a mistake, that is what happens."

