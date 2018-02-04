Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford were not as much of an attacking threat against Derby County as they would have been had they had eleven men on the pitch for the whole game.

Sergi Canos' first half red card hampered Dean Smith's side going forward somewhat, but when they did get into goos positions, they found a goalkeeper in top form.

Scott Carson has four England caps to his name - two from 2007, one from 2008 and one from 2011 - but at the age of 32 is he worth another look in the international fold?

The Derby County fans certainly think so.

Carson made two good stops in the second half at Pride Park to ensure his team would go on to win all three points and cement their place in second in the Championship table.

The Rams have the second best defensive record in the league - behind leaders Wolves - conceding just 23 goals, while Carson has kept 16 clean sheets already this season.

And after the game with the Bees, the Derby fans are calling for him to be given another call-up to the England squad.

