Sergi Canos was sent off as Brentford fell to back to back defeats for the first time since August with Derby claiming a regulation win.

The Spaniard, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, received his marching orders for what referee Peter Bankes perceived to be dangerous play as he lunged in on Marcus Olsson.

Prior to that Brentford had created the best chance as Florian Jozefzoon created a shooting chance but fired over when well placed.

Derby needed 10 minutes to make the man advantage count as a corner was well headed towards goal. Dan Bentley parried the effort but only into Tom Huddlestone who scored his first ever goal for the club.

It was two moments later as the visiting defence played Tom Lawrence offside. Bentley saved the effort but Cameron Jerome followed up to make it 2-0.

Matej Vydra missed a sitter early in the second half with Scott Carson called into action to make two good saves from Henrik Dalsgaard and Chris Mepham.

And the Rams made it three in stoppage time as Mepham was penalised in the box and Vydra fired home from the spot.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

The red card

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

The game changed on the dismissal for Sergi Canos after he lunged in on Marcus Olsson with Peter Bankes reaching immediately for his red card.

While nobody would suggest that the 21-year-old is a dirty player and there certainly was no malicious intent, it was one of those challenges where you ask the referee to make a decision.

I've seen worse fouls (Joe Bennett against Manchester City) penalised with only a yellow card, although most would say that specific one merited a red.

I can't see it being overturned on appeal. If it was the DRS in cricket it'd be going down as 'umpire's call' and the decision will stay with the referee.

It would have been the perfect time for the video assistant referee to be used though. It wouldn't have delayed the game as Olsson was still being treated and there'd be less debate about the decision.

Obviously the decision changed the game and, prior to the incident, I felt Brentford were slightly the better side in an even, entertaining game.

Watkins up front

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Ollie Watkins was preferred up front to Neal Maupay and I was intrigued to see how he would play in that role.

However, the red card led to the former Exeter man being increasingly isolated and being forced to drop deep to try and pick up the ball and influence the game.

It would be unfair to judge him on that display and Dean Smith felt Romaine Sawyers would be a better option to play up front after half-time and it was a move that allowed Watkins to get back into the game.

For the 20 minutes where Watkins had 10 team-mates on the pitch there were flashes that he could work well alongside Canos and Florian Jozefzoon.

Promising partnership on the right

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Henrik Dalsgaard returned after three months out and he formed a good partnership with Florian Jozefzoon.

The pair were quick to exchange passes and the Dutchman should have done better with the chance the pair worked to create.

The Dane performed well on his comeback and he showed his ability on the ball and drove the Bees forward where he could.

It's a partnership that could well improve as the season goes on and beyond.

No ill effects

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Plenty of eyes were on Chris Mepham after Brentford rejected an £8m offer from Bournemouth for the Welsh U21 international.

The centre back had a decent enough game and only a tired challenge at the end resulted in a penalty.

It's hard to criticise him on that score but he showed that he is still fully focused on the club.

Still got the skills

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Derby were content at 2-0 to ease off the gas and see the game out but it did show Brentford's skills on the ball as they looked to work their way back into the game.

The Bees played some good stuff as they tried to pin the Rams' back but their defence is one of the meanest in the Championship.

It's something positive to take after a difficult eight days for the club, with Lasse Vibe's departure still yet to be confirmed.

That being said, Brentford's play-off hopes now look slim after back to back defeats. They must now rally against Preston next weekend before what is, arguably, the longest week of the season with trips to Sunderland and Leeds, with a home game with Birmingham in between.