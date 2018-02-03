The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos was sent off as Brentford fell to back to back defeats for the first time since August with Derby claiming a regulation win.

The Spaniard, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, received his marching orders for what referee Peter Bankes perceived to be dangerous play as he lunged in on Marcus Olsson.

Prior to that Brentford had created the best chance as Florian Jozefzoon created a shooting chance but fired over when well placed.

Derby needed 10 minutes to make the man advantage count as a corner was well headed towards goal. Dan Bentley parried the effort but only into Tom Huddlestone who scored his first ever goal for the club.

It was two moments later as the visiting defence played Tom Lawrence offside. Bentley saved the effort but Cameron Jerome followed up to make it 2-0.

Matej Vydra missed a sitter early in the second half with Scott Carson called into action to make two good saves from Henrik Dalsgaard and Chris Mepham.

And the Rams made it three in stoppage time as Mepham was penalised in the box and Vydra fired home from the spot.

Below are how the Bees rated at Pride Park.

Dan Bentley – Would be unfair to criticise him for the first goal as it was an instinctive save through a body of players that fell at the feet of Tom Huddlestone. Made some good saves at other times. 6

Henrik Dalsgaard – Linked up nicely with Florian Jozefzoon in the first 20 minutes. Became a more difficult game after the red card. 7

Chris Mepham – A solid performance in difficult circumstances. A tired tackle led to the penalty. 6

Andreas Bjelland – A good display from the captain for the day. 6

Yoann Barbet – Showed his class on the left side. Drove the Bees forward when he could. 7

Ryan Woods – His day was made harder by the red card but he showed his quality on the ball. 6

Romaine Sawyers – Moved into a false nine in the second half and Brentford improved as a result. 8

Kamo Mokotjo – Some positive aspects in his performance. 6

Sergi Canos – His red card changed the complexion of the game and it's one that won't be overturned. 4

Ollie Watkins – Increasingly isolated up front as the first half went on for obvious reasons. Looked better on the wing. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – Had a great chance to put the Bees in front in the first half but fired over. Influence dropped after Canos' red. 6

Substitutes

Emiliano Marcondes – Some additional minutes for the Dane. 6

Nico Yennaris – Some nice touches in the middle of the pitch. 6

Alan Judge – Hard to judge when the game was gone. N/A