QPR will be looking to bounce back from their Molineux disappointment as they welcome Bolton Wanderers to Loftus Road.

The Trotters continue to mature as the season progresses, with the side one tipped as a dead-cert to be relegated now sitting two points above the drop zone with plenty of points still the play for.

Phil Parkinson's side will certainly make it a tricky clash in west London, but how do we expect Ollie to line his team up? Phil Spencer has his say.

Last time out

It was the proverbial game of two halves against Wolves last week, where thankfully the second half display somewhat distracted from the torrid first 45 minutes.

The game changed following the introduction of Ebere Eze and Matt Smith, both of whom will be hoping to make the starting line-up against the Trotters at Loftus Road.

The game also saw impressive performances from Pawel Wszolek, Conor Washington and Josh Scowen, all whom you'd expect to start in W12.

Team news

Massimo Luongo and Paul Smyth could be in line to return for QPR after knee and thigh injuries respectively.

There's also an outside chance that Idrissa Sylla could return from his calf injury, also it is unlikely.

James Perch is a doubt with a knee injury, while David Wheeler, Jamie Mackie and Grant Hall all remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Ian Holloway insists QPR 'are on the right track' as they prepare for Bolton Wanderers test

Ryan Manning sits out as he serves the second game of his suspension.

Predicted XI: Alex Smithies, Pawel Wszolek, Nedum Onuoha, Joel Lynch, Jack Robinson, Jake Bidwell, Massimo Luongo, Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Matt Smith, Conor Washington.

