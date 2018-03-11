Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Denis Odoi has hailed the battling qualities shown by Fulham in their 2-1 victory over Preston.

The Cottagers had to show a different skill-set to get the victory at Deepdale, battling back after the Lilywhites fought back from 1-0 down.

Fulham have been dominant in recent weeks, and Odoi says that he's delighted that his team showed they're capable of doing the business when things don't necessarily go their way.

Speaking after the game, Odoi said: “Yeah it was a really nice victory, it feels like a nicer victory than the one against Sheffield United.

“It was a very hard game so props to Preston for the way they played, it maybe wasn't the nicest way, but it's effective and we had a hard time.

“But these are really nice victories and can make the difference towards the end of the season.

“It wasn't our best performance, but respect to Preston, it's the way they played, it was hard to play against and at half time we said we weren't playing our best game and we knew that, we need to get tight, the way they play is very intense and takes a lot physically so it's still 0-0.

“They dropped their intensity a little bit and we started to play towards the end of the first half you could see we were playing a bit better so we said we needed to continue that and we played a better game.

“It was still a hard game, not our best but a very nice victory.”

The victory over Preston took Fulham's run to 15 without a league defeat, and Odoi says that their early-season has taught them that they're capable of mounting a comeback.

He said: “We're on a good run and everybody is confident, but that doesn't mean that the victory will come by themselves.

“At the beginning of the season we had a bad run but there were some moments where we came back from 2-0 so we know it's possible if you get behind you can still come back.

“When it was 1-1, we knew we just had to keep going and we said during the week the way they played is very hard for them physically so towards the end of the game there will be possibilities.”

