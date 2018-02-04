The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Dean Smith was angered by the Derby County players yesterday, suggesting their reaction got Sergi Canos sent off.

Rams boss Gary Rowett refuted that, but, on one watch only, felt the tackle may not have warranted a sending off.

The Spanish midfielder went in hard on Marcus Olsson, and his studs were showing - it was a reckless challenge. But was it worthy of a red card?

Opinion on the incident is split down the middle.

Canos apologised for the incident after the game, that the Bees went on to lose 2-0, hampering their play-off push.

Brentford are planning on appealing the decision, but is that the correct decision? Reaction on social networking site Twitter suggests that the tackle was 'one of those"' that could have been red and could have been yellow.

Some fans suggested it was a "definite red card" with others replying to Canos' apologetic tweet with "never a red".

Here's the best of the social media reaction.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .