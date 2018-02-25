Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan believes Brentford still have what it takes to complete a successful season.

The Bees are four points outside the Championship play-off places after a 1-0 defeat away at Leeds United on Saturday.

But Irishman Egan knows there are plenty of games to go for the Bees to ensure they reach the top six come the end of the campaign.

Egan told the club's official website: "For most of the first half we looked sharp as if we had picked up from where we left off. We just have to keep the energy and keep the drive and focus going.

"There are 12 games left and we're going to have to give it our all if we want it to be a successful season. I've no doubt that the boys in there will give everything for the last 12 games of the season.

"We've our own style, our own philosophy, and it doesn't matter who we play against, we play our way and we believe in what we do. We're good at what we do and we'll keep doing it."

Egan was disappointed with the goal Brentford conceded, believing the linesman should have raised his flag.

He added: "I think in the first half, especially after the first three or four minutes, we started to dominate. We were very good for about half an hour I suppose, then the goal comes. You come here and want decisions to go for you, and from our point of view it was offside.

"You need decisions like that to go your way but it didn't and we were trying to get back into the game from that point. Second half I think we huffed and puffed but it just wasn't to be in the end. So we are very disappointed to lose the game."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .