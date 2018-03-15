Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is full of respect for Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis given everything the former Stoke manager has done in the game.

The Brentford head coach will take on the 60-year-old for the first time in his career but he did attend the celebration of the Boro manager's 1,000 games in charge.

And Smith sees him as on a par with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and John Toshack, who have both achieved great things in their career.

“I've got a lot of admiration and respect for what he has achieved,” he said. “He's a very passionate manager as well and he gets the players playing for him and he lives and breathes the game.

“I went to the celebration of 1,000 games and he was sat on the stage with Carlo Ancelotti and John Toshack. People who have managed a number of games.

“It's only then you see the class of managers he's in amongst with what he has done in the game. It can be glossed over with negativity, sometimes in the press.

“As a young British manager, you've got so much respect for him. It's great to test my coaching skills against him.”

One of the criticisms of Pulis has been the style of play his sides produce but Smith has full respect for the way he has tended to produce winning football.

He added: “I respect all styles of play. There is no one way of winning games. As supporters, you want to see your team winning games.

“We believe our style will eventually get us to the Premier League and we stand by that.”

Smith has a long way to go until he reaches 1,000 games but it is an ambition of his to do so.

He explained: “It'd be unbelievable if you could. It's going to take some years, a lot of commitment and probably a lot of patience from families.

“You need that support and he's had that. He was very humble and thankful for the people who supported him throughout his career.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.