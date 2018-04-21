Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has hailed Brentford's victory over QPR, calling it 'payback' for the result at Loftus Road earlier this season.

The Bees saw out the match to secure a 2-1 victory at Griffin Park this afternoon, and Smith was quick to praise the home fans for the part they played in the victory.

He said: "It was a fantastic atmosphere.

"The result today was just a reward for the fans who have been with us all season - even through the start of the season when we were playing well but not winning, and that's payback for the supporters who were there at Loftus Road when we should have won."

Brentford could have put the game to bed before half-time after a dominant display in the first 45, but a missed penalty from Ollie Watkins allowed Idrissa Sylla to get an equaliser against the run of play.

The Bees managed to get the three points with a late Florian Jozefzoon goal, and Smith was delighted that they managed to see the game out.

He said: "I thought we were excellent in the first half. We weren't as good in the second half; we were a little bit sloppy and the game became a little bit niggly as well with a lot of stoppages.

"You go in at half-time and you're disappointed at the fact that they scored with the only time that Dan (Bentley) had to make a save in the first half.

"We probably never got out quick enough from the original corner to close them down, but I was really pleased with how we played in the first half, and what we couldn't do is go and feel sorry for ourselves.

"In the second half they dropped a lot deeper to try and frustrate us and hit us on the counter and we got a bit of magic from Florian who, similar to last week where the Fulham keeper tipped it over the bar, this week he's passed it into the top corner."

