Dean Smith believes that Jordan Hugill's move from Preston to West Ham has only changed their out ball.

The Hammers signed the Lilywhites frontman on transfer deadline day and Callum Robinson now starts up front for the Lancashire side.

Hugill is more of a physical presence and Smith believes that, if they were to play a long ball, it would go further to try and allow their new first choice striker a chance to run on to the ball, rather than hold it up.

“Looking at Preston, they've not changed in any way with Hugill going to West Ham. It's given Callum Robinson a chance to play up front on his own.

“It gives them less of a target man to hit now so their out ball is probably more of a longer ball for Robinson to get on the end of whereas Hugill would have got people into play.”

Smith knows that his forwards must see Sergi Canos' suspension as an opportunity for themselves to climb above the Spaniard in the pecking order and the head coach has been impressed with the quality shown on the training ground.

He added: “The training ground since Christmas has been excellent. The quality of training – we're doing double sessions most Tuesdays and the players are really out there working hard.

“They understand what we want and have great tactical knowledge. Their appetite and work ethic is fantastic.”

